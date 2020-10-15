Quantcast
Former DA's convictions overturned in part

Former DA’s convictions overturned in part (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 15, 2020

A former Person and Caswell County district attorney didn’t obstruct an SBI investigation into allegations that he and his Rockingham County colleague hired each other’s wives to circumvent state nepotism policies, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, overturning some but, not all, of the convictions handed down to Wallace Bradsher in 2018.  Bradsher was ...

