Home / Top Legal News / Acting as parent to boy precluded DVPO order (access required)

Acting as parent to boy precluded DVPO order (access required)

By: David Donovan October 19, 2020

  A domestic violence protective order granted to a Chatham County woman against her ex-boyfriend’s 14-year-old son must be vacated because the woman had assumed the status and obligations of a parent, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, interpreting a part of the state’s domestic violence statutes that it had never before been asked ...

