Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Rights – Speeding officer not entitled to immunity (access required)

Civil Rights – Speeding officer not entitled to immunity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 21, 2020

Where a police officer who was no longer responding to an emergency but continued to drive on a dark, curved road at nearly twice the speed limit without emergency lights or siren when he struck another vehicle, causing severe orthopedic and neurological injuries, he was not entitled to qualified immunity because his conduct could constitute ...

