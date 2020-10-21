Quantcast
Civil Rights – Summary judgment wrongly granted in jail segregation case (access required)

Civil Rights – Summary judgment wrongly granted in jail segregation case (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 21, 2020

Where the inmate plausibly suggested he was placed in administrative segregation for impermissible reasons the day after he accused a correction officer of sexual assault and argued his segregation was arbitrary, it was improper to grant summary judgment to the officer who placed him in seclusion. Background Captain Susan Duffy placed Anthony Martin in administrative segregation the ...

