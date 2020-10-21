Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo October 21, 2020

An insurance company must honor its business interruption coverage for 16 North Carolina restaurants that closed on the orders of the state due to COVID-19 because the restaurants suffered actual “physical loss,” a Durham County Superior Court judge has ruled. Judge Orlando Hudson’s ruling is an “historic and powerful win,” said Gagan Gupta, an attorney with ...

