Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice – Attorneys’ fees motion was timely filed (access required)

Civil Practice – Attorneys’ fees motion was timely filed (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 22, 2020

Where the dismissal order neither satisfied the requirements for a judgment nor was entered as a judgment, it did not start the 14-day deadline for filing a motion for attorneys’ fees. As such, the defendant’s motion filed 18 days later was timely. Background Local Rule 109 of the District of Maryland requires generally that “any motion requesting ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo