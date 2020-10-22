Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Hearsay – Admission (access required)

Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Hearsay – Admission (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 22, 2020

  The Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services received a report that respondent’s children suffered developmental delays and had not been receiving adequate care and supervision towards their health needs. The next day, respondent admitted to a social worker that the report’s allegations about her failure to obtain medical care for her children were ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo