Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault on a Female – Jury Instructions – Type of Assault (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault on a Female – Jury Instructions – Type of Assault (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 24, 2020

  After the complaining witness testified that defendant had assaulted her in several ways, the trial court instructed the jury, “You will determine what the assault was, ladies and gentlemen.” However, the court also instructed the jury that the state had to prove “that the defendant assaulted the alleged victim,” and the court gave the pattern ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo