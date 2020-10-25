Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Child Abduction – Vehicle Theft – Willfulness – General Intent (access required)

Criminal Practice – Child Abduction – Vehicle Theft – Willfulness – General Intent (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 25, 2020

    Even if defendant did not realize there was a child in the backseat when he stole a truck, while he was leading police on a high-speed chase, defendant called 911, identified himself as the driver of the truck, told the operator there was a child in the backseat, tried to bargain with the operator—saying he ...

