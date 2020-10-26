Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Company that maintains rest stops settles EEOC lawsuit (access required)

Company that maintains rest stops settles EEOC lawsuit (access required)

By: Associated Press October 26, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A North Carolina-based company under contract to maintain state-owned rest areas will pay more than $39,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said. A news release from the commission on Oct. 23 said Liberty Support Services, Inc. of Raleigh was charged with violating federal law when it fired ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo