Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – Oct. 26 (access required)

Lawyers in the News – Oct. 26 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 26, 2020

Dave Easwaran, former Wells Fargo vice president and senior IP counsel, has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in its Charlotte office. Easwaran’s practice will focus on patent prosecution and portfolio management, particularly in the financial services and software sectors. Bonita K. Black has joined K&L Gates as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice in its Charlotte ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo