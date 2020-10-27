Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Service of Process – Counsel of Record – Final Agency Decision – Judicial Review (access required)

Civil Practice – Service of Process – Counsel of Record – Final Agency Decision – Judicial Review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 27, 2020

Even though petitioner’s petition was only timely served on respondent’s counsel of record—and not, as required by G.S. § 150B-46, on respondent’s registered agent—since (1) petitioner tried to serve respondent in multiple ways, (2) respondent admits its counsel of record timely received the petition, (3) respondent admits that petitioner subsequently served respondent through its registered ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo