Civil Practice – Default Judgment – Discovery Sanction – Breach of Contract – Expenses Identified

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 28, 2020

  Where plaintiff’s complaint and its incorporated attachments identified each specific expense incurred by plaintiff in furtherance of the parties’ contract and noted the total of $73,360.08, the trial court could enter a default judgment against defendant in the amount of $73,360.08 as a sanction for defendant’s lengthy history of evasive and dilatory techniques regarding plaintiff’s ...

