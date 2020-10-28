Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  –  Indictment Allegations – Assault on an Officer – Corroborating Evidence – Prior Consistent Statements (access required)

Criminal Practice  –  Indictment Allegations – Assault on an Officer – Corroborating Evidence – Prior Consistent Statements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 28, 2020

  Defendant was indicted for two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer causing serious injury. Even though the indictments did not specifically allege that defendant knew the two victims were law enforcement officers, since the indictments used the language of G.S. § 14-34.7 and alleged that defendant committed the assaults “unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously,” ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo