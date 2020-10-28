Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Probation Revocation – Confrontation Right – New Probation Officer

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 28, 2020

  A new probation officer took over defendant’s case just 10 days before her probation revocation hearing and appeared at the hearing. Citing G.S. § 15A-1345(e), defense counsel objected that the new P.O. was merely reading from the former P.O.’s reports, denying defendant the opportunity to confront and cross-examine the former P.O. Under these circumstances, the ...

