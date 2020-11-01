Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Texting while Driving – Reasonable Suspicion – Sentencing – Prior Record Points (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Texting while Driving – Reasonable Suspicion – Sentencing – Prior Record Points (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 1, 2020

  Where a police officer observed what appeared to be a cell phone screen being held up by a driver “the entire street just to get to a stop sign,” the officer had reasonable suspicion to stop the driver for texting while driving. We find no plain error in the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo