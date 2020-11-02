Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

Durham attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan November 2, 2020

Attorney: Nicole A. Crawford Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Oct. 23 Background: Over the course of a series of emails, Crawford knowingly made false statements to opposing counsel about her progress on a response to discovery requests, the reasons why the response was delayed, and the reasons why Crawford needed to cancel a ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo