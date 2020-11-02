Quantcast
Most Iredell Co. court functions halted due to COVID exposure (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 2, 2020

Iredell County court officials have announced that due to COVID-19 exposures at the Iredell County Hall of Justice in Statesville, most courts in the county will be canceled for the week of November 2-6, according to a press release from the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. “We are working directly with the Iredell County ...

