Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Oak Island attorney suspended for two years (access required)

Oak Island attorney suspended for two years (access required)

By: David Donovan November 2, 2020

Attorney: Gina E. Essey Location: Oak Island Bar membership: Member since 2008 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on Oct. 27 Background: Essey maintained a general trust account in connection with her law practice for which she failed to conduct required reconciliations, failed to maintain accurate client ledgers, failed to perform quarterly reviews, failed ...

