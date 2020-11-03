Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Mens Rea – Regulatory Crime – Unattended Fishing Net & Pots (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 3, 2020

  Even though defendant’s illness (throat cancer) caused him to be away from his gill nets for longer than Marine Fisheries Commission rules allowed, since there is no intent element to the rules, defendant is strictly liable for their violation. We find no error in defendant’s convictions for leaving his gill nets and crab pots unattended for ...

