Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Newly Discovered Evidence – Pretrial Knowledge – Truth (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Newly Discovered Evidence – Pretrial Knowledge – Truth (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 3, 2020

  The testimony that defendant proffers as newly discovered evidence is too self-contradictory to be deemed “probably true”; moreover, defense counsel failed to use the tools available to him to procure the testimony at defendant’s trial. We reverse the trial court’s order, which granted defendant’s motion for appropriate relief and vacated defendant’s murder conviction on the grounds ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo