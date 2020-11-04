Quantcast
As jury trials resume, the unknown awaits attorneys

By: Bill Cresenzo November 4, 2020

  With jury trials resuming in courtrooms across the state, North Carolina attorneys are preparing for unprecedented challenges. While lessons gleaned from other states where trials are already underway can give attorneys a glimpse of what to expect, they’re grappling with the issues that come with the unknown.  They know that the state’s Judicial Branch and senior ...

