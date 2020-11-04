Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Six-year delay violated speedy trial protections (access required)

Six-year delay violated speedy trial protections (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 4, 2020

  A six-year delay between arrest and trial constituted a violation of a defendant’s Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial, particularly where the state failed to explain the wait, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has unanimously ruled, reversing the defendant’s convictions for second-degree murder. The court found that all of the state’s evidence at ...

