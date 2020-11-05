Quantcast
By: BridgeTower Media Newswires November 5, 2020

By Galina Davidoff BridgeTower Media Newswires “There is nothing I can do. It is only one juror,” the judge said. He sounded sad as he dismissed the defense’s Batson challenge. It seemed that, along with the defense team, he was hoping that this young African-American man whose sunny smile lit up the courtroom would be seated as a ...

