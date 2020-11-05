Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers Weekly acquired by Transom Capital Group (access required)

Lawyers Weekly acquired by Transom Capital Group (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 5, 2020

Transom Capital Group, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles, has acquired BridgeTower Media from Gannett Co. in a sale announced Nov. 3. BridgeTower is the parent company of North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and a number of other legally-focused newspapers across the county, along with the Mecklenburg Times. In 2019, the company was purchased by Gannett ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo