Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commentary / What I learned by being a poll worker (access required)

What I learned by being a poll worker (access required)

By: David Donovan November 5, 2020

  Back in October, we encouraged attorneys to step up to help North Carolina election officials avoid a crisis as COVID-19 threatened to create a critical shortage of Election Day volunteers. Like many attorneys across the state, I took our own advice and volunteered to spend Election Day working at a polling location. The experience gave ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo