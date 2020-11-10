Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo November 10, 2020

  The town of Carolina Beach has settled a class action claim that it illegally charged builders water and sewer fees for $850,000, the plaintiffs’ attorney reports. Hunter Bryson of Whitfield Bryson in Raleigh said that the settlement affects about 110 developers and individual home builders who filed the lawsuit following a 2016 North Carolina Supreme Court ...

