Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Retirement – Forfeiture – Embezzlement (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Retirement – Forfeiture – Embezzlement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 10, 2020

  During respondent’s service as Wake County Register of Deeds from 1 December 1996 until 31 March 2017, (1) respondent embezzled more than $600,000 in public funds and (2) the General Assembly enacted G.S. § 128-26(x), which says, “If a member who is in service and has vested in this [government retirement] System on December 1, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo