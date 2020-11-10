Quantcast
Pitt Co. postpones superior court (access required)

Pitt Co. postpones superior court (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 10, 2020

Superior court sessions at the Pitt County Courthouse in Greenville are postponed until Nov. 15 due to COVID-19, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced Nov. 9.  Pitt County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin Blount said the decision was made  “of an abundance of caution while testing for COVID-19 is conducted.” Superior court cases ...

