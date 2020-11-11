Quantcast
Contract – Mediated Settlement Agreement – Statute of Frauds – 'Party' (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 11, 2020

  A settlement agreement created at a mediated settlement conference pursuant to G.S. § 7A-38.1 is governed by the Statute of Frauds set out in G.S. § 7A-38.1(l): “No settlement agreement ... shall be enforceable unless it has been ... signed by the parties against whom enforcement is sought.” Defendant’s attorney was not a party within ...

