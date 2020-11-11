Quantcast
Criminal Practice  –  Sentencing – False Pretenses & Insurance Fraud – Probation & Active Term – Completion Date

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 11, 2020

  Even though both of defendant’s convictions were based on the same misrepresentation – she falsely told her homeowners’ insurance company that, after Hurricane Matthew damaged her house, she paid her stepfather $100 a day to live in his home – defendant could nevertheless be punished for both insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses ...

