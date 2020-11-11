Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Miner’s suit over respirator time-barred (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 11, 2020

Where the record showed that a coal miner developed black lung disease more than two years before he filed suit, even though the disease was not identified until later, the suit was barred by Virginia’s two-year statute of limitations. Background Between 1981 and 2014, Gary Adams worked as a coal miner, which exposed him to harmful coal ...

