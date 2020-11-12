Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Conversion – Unfair Trade Practices – Competing Business (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Conversion – Unfair Trade Practices – Competing Business (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 12, 2020

Plaintiff alleges that (1) the individual defendants—plaintiff’s former employees—planned a competing business venture several months prior to their resignations; (2) defendants Naftel and Schooff obtained plaintiff’s trade secrets on their personal devices in violation of plaintiff’s policies; and (3) defendants have disclosed or will disclose plaintiff’s trade secrets in defendants’ competing venture. Thus, plaintiff has ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo