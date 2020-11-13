Quantcast
By: David Donovan November 13, 2020

The North Carolina State Bar’s CLE Board has proposed a new mandatory CLE requirement for all lawyers in the area of Diversity, Inclusion, and Elimination of Bias training. The State Bar Council voted to publish the proposal for comment during its October meeting. The proposed rule would create a temporary rule for the 2022 reporting period ...

