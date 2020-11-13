Quantcast
Tenants settle FHA suit over apartments, secure $1.3M in improvements

Tenants settle FHA suit over apartments, secure $1.3M in improvements (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 13, 2020

  The owners, builders, and architects of five Triad apartment complexes will spend $1.3 million to settle a complaint that apartments and public areas in their communities were inaccessible to disabled residents, their attorney reports. Jack Holtzman, of the North Carolina Justice Center, who represented Legal Aid of North Carolina in the lawsuit, said that LANC’s Fair ...

