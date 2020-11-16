Quantcast
Jacksonville attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan November 16, 2020

Attorney: Matthew Carl Coxe Location: Jacksonville Bar membership: Member since 2005 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on Nov. 9 Background: In 2014 and 2015, Coxe misappropriated $4,212.86 from his real estate trust account, $7,100 from one of his attorney trust accounts, and $2,839 from another of his trust accounts. In April 2016, Coxe consented to the entry of an order of ...

