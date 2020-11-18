COVID closes some Wake Co. courtrooms

COVID-19 has prompted the Wake County Judicial Branch to close five district civil courtrooms until further notice.

The judicial branch said in a Nov. 17 memo that four domestic civil courtrooms and one general civil courtroom are closed at the main courthouse and cases that were to be heard in them will be rescheduled.

Other district civil courtrooms remain open, but small claims hearings have been suspended, and Wake County Courthouse Civil Division in-person services are temporarily reduced until further notice. The memo says that the limited number of staff working will be working continuing cases, processing urgent drop box filings, and responding to email questions and copy requests.

Criminal court proceedings are not affected.