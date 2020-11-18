Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Valuation – Dental Practice – Unclear Methodology – Hearsay – Pro Forma Statements (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Valuation – Dental Practice – Unclear Methodology – Hearsay – Pro Forma Statements (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 18, 2020

  It appears the trial court may have valued the defendant-wife’s dental practice at its 2012 purchase price less the debt that remained when the parties separated in 2015; however, the trial court did not specify what values it may have attributed to each factor. Because the trial court did not make sufficient findings regarding the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo