Home / Top Legal News / Berger, Barringer to join Supreme Court, recount set for chief justice (access required)

Berger, Barringer to join Supreme Court, recount set for chief justice (access required)

By: David Donovan November 19, 2020

  Two new justices will be joining the North Carolina Supreme Court, and four new judges are headed for the Court of Appeals, but the identity of the state’s next chief justice remains unknown pending a recount due to be wrapped up by Nov. 25. As Lawyers Weekly went to press on the morning of Nov. 19, ...

