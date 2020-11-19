Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Conspiracy – In-Court Identification – Civil Lawsuit (access required)

Criminal Practice – Armed Robbery – Conspiracy – In-Court Identification – Civil Lawsuit (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 19, 2020

  At night, in a mostly empty parking lot, a car holding three people was parked directly beside the victims’ vehicle; victim Bruce Parker heard at least two different voices before and during the robbery in which he and victim Joanne Parker were shot; and after police chased the car as it left the parking lot, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo