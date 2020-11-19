Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Possession of a Firearm by a Felon – Defense of Justification – End of Danger (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 19, 2020

  Even accepting defendant’s version of events, and even assuming his neighbor’s drunken act of firing a pistol into the wall or ceiling of his trailer represented an impending threat of death or serious bodily injury to defendant, that threat was gone once defendant took the gun and left the neighbor’s trailer. But undisputed evidence showed ...

