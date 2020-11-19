Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Second-Degree Rape – Jury Instructions – Consent – ‘Reasonable Belief’ (access required)

Criminal Practice – Second-Degree Rape – Jury Instructions – Consent – ‘Reasonable Belief’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 19, 2020

  Although consent by the victim is a complete defense to rape, this court declines to recognize defendant’s proposed variation on the consent defense: a “reasonable belief of consent.” We find no error in defendant’s conviction of second-degree forcible rape. Because a defendant’s knowledge of whether the victim consented is not a material element of rape and we ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo