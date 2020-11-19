Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Decriminalize small amounts of pot in N.C., panel says (access required)

Decriminalize small amounts of pot in N.C., panel says (access required)

By: Associated Press November 19, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A task force that Gov. Roy Cooper created to address and eliminate racial disparities in North Carolina’s criminal justice and court systems recommended on Nov. 18 that legislators decriminalize the possession of small amounts of marijuana. A majority of the panel of judges and attorneys, law enforcement officers, elected officials and civil rights ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo