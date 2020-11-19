Vance Co. courthouse closed due to COVID

For the second time this week, a North Carolina courthouse is halting operations because of COVID-19.

All sessions of court in Vance County have been cancelled through Friday, Nov. 20, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts said. The decision was made “out of an abundance of questions to help protect the public and to help limit the spread of COVID-19.”



Cases scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20 will be rescheduled, and new court dates will be sent via mail. New court dates will also be available for viewing online at www.NCcourts.gov/court-dates.

The clerk of the court’s office is also closed. Drop boxes will be available inside the courthouse for flings. However, people are encouraged to file by mail, and documents will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date.

Earlier in the week, COVID-19 prompted Wake County to close five district civil courtrooms until further notice.