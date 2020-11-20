Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / COA refuses to compel arbitration for debt buyer (access required)

COA refuses to compel arbitration for debt buyer (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires November 20, 2020

  In a case with implications for the enforceability of arbitration agreements, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has affirmed the denial of a motion to compel arbitration after a debt buyer failed to demonstrate that it had also obtained the right to arbitrate disputes with consumers when it purchased their debts. Portfolio Recovery Associates (PRA), a ...

