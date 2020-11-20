Courthouse closures extended in Vance Co.

All court sessions in Vance County have been cancelled from through the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19.

On Nov. 18, the court sessions for the remainder of that week were cancelled out of “abundance of caution.” On Nov. 20, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced that court sessions would remain cancelled through at least Nov. 25. (Courthouses and court offices are closed Nov. 26-27 in observance of Thanksgiving.)

Cases scheduled for November 23-25 will be rescheduled, and new court dates will be sent via mail. New court dates will also be available for viewing online at www.NCcourts.gov/court-dates.

During the past three months, 30 counties have reported multiple closings due to COVID exposures at the courthouse, the AOC told Lawyers Weekly on Nov. 20.