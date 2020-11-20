Lawyers in the News – Nov. 23

Paul Gessner has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog in the firm’s Raleigh office as of counsel and will join its municipalities and public entities practice group and employment law practice group. Gessner previously served as a superior court judge, a district court judge, and an assistant district attorney for Wake County.

Seth Hudson and Nick Stadnyk have joined Nexsen Pruet as member and special counsel, respectively. Both join the firm’s intellectual property group in its Charlotte office.

Benjamin Morrell and Kyle Watson have joined Fisher Phillips, a national labor and employment law firm serving employers, as associates in the firm’s Charlotte office.

Michelle McMullen has joined Polsinelli, a national law firm, as a shareholder and will join its intellectual property department in Raleigh.

Poyner Spruill has announced that Cheslie Kryst will serve as the firm’s first diversity advisor to help advance and sharpen its diversity and inclusion development. Kryst was previously part of the firm’s litigation team, focusing on complex civil litigation, and had been on sabbatical during her reign as Miss USA 2019.