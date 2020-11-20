Quantcast
New citations rule to take effect Jan. 1 (access required)

New citations rule to take effect Jan. 1 (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 20, 2020

The North Carolina Supreme Court and North Carolina Court of Appeals will start using universal citations for opinions and publications starting Jan. 1. The state’s judicial branch published a statement reminding lawyers of the pending change on Nov. 19. The new citation includes the case name, the year of the decision, the court identifier, a sequential ...

