Home / Top Legal News / Woman whose limbs were amputated settles claim for $7M (access required)

Woman whose limbs were amputated settles claim for $7M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo November 20, 2020

  A woman whose hands and legs were amputated after she was incorrectly administered a drug used to treat septic shock has confidentially settled a claim against the treating medical center for $7 million, her attorneys report. Troy Stafford of DeVore, Acton and Stafford in Charlotte and Chad McGowan of McGowan, Hood and Felder in Rock Hill, ...

