Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Real Property Investment – Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Securities (access required)

Contract – Real Property Investment – Tort/Negligence – Fraud – Securities (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 30, 2020

Where plaintiff has offered evidence that defendants promised to repay his investment plus profits while defendants were instead planning to use plaintiff’s investment to repay other investors and then used sale proceeds to pay themselves and family members, plaintiff has stated a claim of fraud with respect to the parties’ investment contract. Defendants’ motion for summary ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo